Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Trading 2% Higher

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.93). Approximately 116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 262,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.92).

Foresight VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £168.75 million, a P/E ratio of 641.67 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.31.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

