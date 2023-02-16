FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $319,700.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORMGet Rating) CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. 424,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORM. Citigroup lowered their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

