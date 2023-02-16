FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $319,700.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. 424,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORM. Citigroup lowered their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

