Fort L.P. Buys New Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Post by 20.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

