Fort L.P. Has $229,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,420 shares of company stock valued at $60,991,809. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.19.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.