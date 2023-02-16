Fort L.P. Has $269,000 Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Graco by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Graco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 62,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,704 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

