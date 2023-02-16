Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $298.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

