Fort L.P. Sells 1,762 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

