Fort L.P. Sells 3,818 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,172. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

