Fort L.P. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

