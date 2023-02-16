Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 396,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

