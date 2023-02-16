Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,217. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

