Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.85) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.79). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

FREQ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.