Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.85) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.79). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

FREQ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

