Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 7,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

