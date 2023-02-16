Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.67

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2022411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Frontline Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Frontline by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Frontline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

