FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 70,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,381,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 75,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $310,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $121,181.56.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $176,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.98 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in FTC Solar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in FTC Solar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 144,760 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.