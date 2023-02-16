Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after acquiring an additional 534,698 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.27. 372,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,688. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.20.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

