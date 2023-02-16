Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $27.01 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 662,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,006,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 583.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $40.48. 1,721,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

