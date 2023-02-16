Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $42.45 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,449,000. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 3.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 662.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.42 on Thursday, hitting $328.59. 492,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $234.00 and a one year high of $384.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

