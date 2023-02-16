Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $3.55 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,350,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Grab by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 143,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Grab by 73.2% during the third quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,301,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after buying an additional 3,931,571 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Grab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,367,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Grab by 11,703.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,328,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 3,300,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

GRAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 3,903,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,208,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.58 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

