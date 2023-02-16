Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,973,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,006 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 201,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $93.41.

