Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.00

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 245053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.90 ($0.69).

Futura Medical Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.37. The company has a market cap of £165.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

