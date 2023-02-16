G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Stock Price Down 15.5%

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 1,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

G City Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

G City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G City Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.