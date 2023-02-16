G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9,900.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00080531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00057217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00024313 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001842 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.