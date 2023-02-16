G999 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,824.01 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $8,824.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00081087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00057931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00024418 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003844 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.