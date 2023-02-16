Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,526,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.42% of B2Gold worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,827,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 2,535,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,691,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,345,000 after buying an additional 701,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.39 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

