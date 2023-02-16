Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 170,650 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

