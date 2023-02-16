Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,138 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

