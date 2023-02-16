Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Chemed worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $514.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $528.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

