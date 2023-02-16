Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,964,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $323.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.64 and its 200-day moving average is $306.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.67 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

