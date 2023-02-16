Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,964,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.
Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:VMI opened at $323.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.64 and its 200-day moving average is $306.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.67 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.