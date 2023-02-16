Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avista by 913.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

