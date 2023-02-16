Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.45% of Franklin Electric worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 121.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.