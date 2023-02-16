Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 21,475 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ICU Medical worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 134.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $180.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $251.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.