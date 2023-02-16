Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Badger Meter worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 26.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 13.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $121.21 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.