Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Trading Down 14%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 759,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 159,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRTX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

