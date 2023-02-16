Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Trading Down 14%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 759,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 159,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRTX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Galera Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
