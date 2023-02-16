Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,300 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.