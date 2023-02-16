Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.96

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.96 and traded as low as C$7.91. Gamehost shares last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.32 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Gamehost’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

