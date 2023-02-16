Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 255,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

