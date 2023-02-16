Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in January

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,400 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 992,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

Shares of GNENF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 13,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

