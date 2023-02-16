Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 52,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 55,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 1,361,000 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,584,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 655,150 shares in the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,807,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 682,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 254,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,773,000.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

