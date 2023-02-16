Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 609,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $789.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

