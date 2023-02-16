Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Generac updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.78. 1,103,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,295. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Insider Activity at Generac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

