Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $846,203.46 and approximately $5,126.60 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

