Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

GNE stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $327.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Genie Energy by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 325,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

