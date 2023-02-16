Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

