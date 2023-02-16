Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -2,400.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

