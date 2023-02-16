Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 6.1% in January

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 776,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LAND traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,191. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.01 million, a PE ratio of -57.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
About Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.