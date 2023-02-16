Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 6.1% in January

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 776,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of LAND traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,191. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.01 million, a PE ratio of -57.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,259 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

