Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.89) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on Glencore in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 618.18 ($7.50).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

LON GLEN traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 507.80 ($6.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,879,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,525,391. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market capitalization of £65.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 545.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 513.51.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.