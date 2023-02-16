Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 460,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 948,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

