Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Industrials ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.51% of Global X China Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Global X China Industrials ETF
Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
