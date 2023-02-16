Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 562.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $2,243,000.

